Drone survey-based study to quantify soil loss in Idukki following landslips

January 20, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a pioneering initiative in State, an expert team has conducted a drone survey-based study to quantify soil loss in Idukki, including areas belonging to the Western Ghats, following recent landslips.

Sajin Kumar K.S., Assistant Professor in the Department of Geology at Kerala University (KU), who led the study, said the team’s focus was on conducting a holistic study of landslips in various parts of Idukki, aiming to identify parameters influencing landslips and propose effective mitigation measures.

The multi-institutional team includes the Geological Survey of India (GSI), British Geological Survey (BGS), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali, and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, besides KU.

During the research, the BGS visited Munnar to collaborate with the KU, applying a range of field techniques for ground characterisation, specifically for geotechnical and hydrogeological properties crucial for assessing landslip process.

“The aim is to determine the factors triggering landslips, study previously occurred landslips in Munnar, including in Western Ghats and to conduct comparative studies,” said a BGS official.

The team’s efforts align with ongoing research on trigger thresholds associated with monsoon-driven landslip activity in tropical environments. Vanessa Banks and Majdi Masour headed the BGS team.

The collaboration between the IISER Mohali and the KU aims at developing a precise scaling relationship for estimating the volume of soil and bedrock landslips using high-resolution digital elevation models.

The collaborative efforts extend to a comprehensive inventory of landslips triggered by monsoon. The team plans to assess the overall volume of eroded debris in the Western Ghats catchments, covering the monsoon periods from 2018 to 2023. Yunus Ali Pulpadam and research students from IISER Mohali played a significant role in the project, with a collaborative grant of ₹33 lakhs secured from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing-Indian Space Research Organisation disaster management support program. The study promises valuable insights into soil erosion dynamics and landslip triggers, contributing to effective disaster management strategies.

The project also involves studying soil piping and dating of paleo-landslips, often overlooked in Idukki. Dr. Sajin Kumar emphasised the importance of addressing these paleo-landslips, and study the developmental activities that have taken place in these areas over the years