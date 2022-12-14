Drone spraying begins at the paddy fields of Anchal

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

Spraying micronutrients using drones, a project developed by the Department of Agriculture to promote farming, began in Anchal panchayt here on Wednesday.

Apart from micronutrient spraying, drones can also be effectively used for pest control and fertilizer application.

In order to promote the project, the Panayancherry paddy field in Anchal grama panchayat was sprayed with micronutrients using a drone.

“It takes 10 minutes to spray micronutrients or pesticides on one hectare of land. Drones will be made available to farmers and organizations working in the agricultural sector at subsidized rates by including them in the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) project jointly implemented by the central and state governments,” said Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran who inaugurated the project.

Anchal grama panchayat president S. Baiju presided over the function while block and grama panchayat members and Agriculture Department officials were present.