Drone search for elusive leopard begins at Kalanjoor

December 11, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A team led by Jenishkumar MLA came to inspect the nest set up by the forest at Kalanjur Pakandat tiger landing site in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

A search assisted by drones for a leopard on the prowl was launched by the Forest department in Kalanjoor, near Konni, on Sunday.

The presence of the animal has been suspected along these areas in consecutive days since November 27. The Forest department has already kept a cage and deployed additional forces for patrolling the region, besides six camera traps.

Ayush Kumar Kori, Divisional Forest Officer, Konni, and K.U. Janeesh Kumar, MLA, were among those who undertook the search for the animal in the region, which borders the forest area. The team is slated to camp at the Rakhasanpara rock in night and continue the search

According to officials, the big cat attempted to attack a tapping working a few days ago near Inchappara in Koodal. The animal has kept the residents across five wards of the local body on tenterhooks with brief sightings being reported from several locations.

The drones comprise thermal imaging cameras and can detect the animal’s presence from a long distance. These machines can fly at normal height and can provide the images of animals during the night hours as well.

