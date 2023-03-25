Drone-based foliar application demonstrated in Parassala block

March 25, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Drones were used to carry out an aerial survey and spraying over the Nellikonam ‘padasekharam’ in Parassala block in the district on Saturday.

The ‘Frontline demonstration on drone-based foliar application of plant nutrient in paddy’ was organised by the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (ICAR-KVK), Mitraniketan, in collaboration with the Krishi Bhavan, Kulathoor.

The demonstration was led by Binu John Sam, senior scientist and head, ICAR-KVK, Mitraniketan. Aerial spraying and mapping would save time, labour expenses, and fertiliser, Chitra G., agricultural engineer (subject matter specialist), ICAR-KVK, Mitraniketan, said.

Manual scouting of fields was a time-consuming, labour-intensive process for observing and identifying plant-related problems such as nutrient deficiency, diseases, and pest attacks. Using drones, however, cuts down labour requirements significantly. With an unmanned aerial vehicle, it takes a mere 30 minutes to cover one hectare. Drone-based mapping would also enable faster crop health analysis with the aid of high-resolution photographs, ICAR-KVK officials said.

Kulathur grama panchayat president Sadharjunan G., Chandralekha C.S., assistant director of agriculture (in-charge), Parassala block; and Kulathoor Krishi Bhavan and the Nellikonam ‘Padasekharam’ officials were also present.