Drone-based foliar application demonstrated in Parassala block

March 25, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The demonstration on drone-based foliar application of plant nutrient in paddy held at Parassala block on Saturday.

Drones were used to carry out an aerial survey and spraying over the Nellikonam ‘padasekharam’ in Parassala block in the district on Saturday.

The ‘Frontline demonstration on drone-based foliar application of plant nutrient in paddy’ was organised by the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (ICAR-KVK), Mitraniketan, in collaboration with the Krishi Bhavan, Kulathoor.

The demonstration was led by Binu John Sam, senior scientist and head, ICAR-KVK, Mitraniketan. Aerial spraying and mapping would save time, labour expenses, and fertiliser, Chitra G., agricultural engineer (subject matter specialist), ICAR-KVK, Mitraniketan, said.

Manual scouting of fields was a time-consuming, labour-intensive process for observing and identifying plant-related problems such as nutrient deficiency, diseases, and pest attacks. Using drones, however, cuts down labour requirements significantly. With an unmanned aerial vehicle, it takes a mere 30 minutes to cover one hectare. Drone-based mapping would also enable faster crop health analysis with the aid of high-resolution photographs, ICAR-KVK officials said.

Kulathur grama panchayat president Sadharjunan G., Chandralekha C.S., assistant director of agriculture (in-charge), Parassala block; and Kulathoor Krishi Bhavan and the Nellikonam ‘Padasekharam’ officials were also present.  

