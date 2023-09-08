Drone-based AI cameras planned to keep tabs on traffic rule violators

September 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Efforts are under way to procure drone-based AI cameras to keep tab of traffic-rule violators in more road corridors, since a section of motorists are relying on apps that help locate the 720 AI-based cameras that have been installed at accident-prone spots in highways and arterial roads, S. Srijith, Transport Commissioner said here on Friday.

Each district would need approximately 10 drone-based AI cameras and having them across the State would entail an expense of around ₹400 crore. The State government has adopted a positive stand on procuring the cameras to deter rule violators and to lessen accidents. Motor Vehicles department (MVD) personnel can transport these drone cameras to any location, including in rural areas, and activate them. This would provide digital evidence of rule violations in a vast area spread over five kms. Discussions are under way with IITs and others to finetune the technical specifications.

The number of road accident deaths during the past three months is already less by 200 when compared to the corresponding period last year, since the 720 cameras have been a deterrent. A bulk of two-wheeler and car riders have begun to use helmets and seat belts respectively. Two-wheeler riders have hitherto accounted for 65% of accident deaths, with approximately 70% of them driving without a helmet, Mr. Srijith, who is also the Road Safety Commissioner, told media persons at the Collectorate here.

On whether steps were being taken to prevent people from driving while under the influence of narcotic drugs, he said the government is expected to take a call on procuring equipment to identify this. Each unit is priced ₹12.50 lakh, while a test would cost ₹1,000.

Premium reduction

He added that the Transport department will take up with the General Insurance Council (GIC) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) the need to reduce insurance premium for vehicles that were not penalised for traffic rule violations or were not involved in accidents, and to increase the premium for others. Such a system is already in vogue in much of the developed world.

Awareness drive

He added that the MVD would kickstart a year-long road safety awareness drive in all colleges from Saturday. A State-level tug of war contest for school children will be held on the day at St. George High School, Edappally, on Saturday. A similar contest, involving teams from the MVD, people’s representatives, and cine actors too will be held at the school on the day.

PACE project

On Sunday, Project for Accident Free Campus Environment (PACE) will be launched at SCMS College of Engineering and Technology, Karukutty, by Minister for Transport Antony Raju. Two hundred student volunteers and teachers from 100 engineering colleges under Kerala Technical University will attend a two-day training programme in this regard.

The Minister will also inaugurate the extension centre of Edappal-based Institute of Drivers’ Training and Research (IDTR), at SCMS Institute for Road Safety and Transportation (SiRST), on the day. Drivers, including those who were involved in accidents, will be given training in safe driving here.

Others who attended the press conference include G. Anantakrishnan, Ernakulam RTO, Adarsh Kumar Nair, director of SiRST, Pramod Thevannoor, vice chairman of SCMS Group of Educational Institutions and Sandra Thomas, cine producer.