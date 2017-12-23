Kerala

Drone ban near airport

The District Collector has banned the use of drones within 2-km radius of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport for two months starting December 22. The order has been issued based on a State government directive to ensure safety of air traffic and considering the possibility of misuse of drones. Action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

