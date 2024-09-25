DRM promise urgent action to address travel woes in Kottayam-Ernakulam railway stretch: Francis George MP

With commuters, especially those travelling between Kottayam and Ernakulam, facing significant challenges due to a shortage of trains during morning hours, Kottayam MP Francis George held discussions with the Railway Divisional Manager (DRM) in Thiruvananthapuram to address the issue.

Mr. George shared that the railway official assured him of urgent steps to operate either a passenger or a MEMU train between the Palaruvi and Venad Express services in the morning. Currently, there is a gap of one and a half hours between these two trains, which depart at 6:50 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively.

Highlighting that this time gap is the primary cause of overcrowding, the MP also called for the immediate introduction of a MEMU service on the Punalur-Ernakulam route to alleviate the situation.

In response, the DRM promised to resolve the technical and administrative challenges to start the new service as soon as possible. He also explained steps being taken to increase passenger capacity on the Palaruvi Express by adding more coaches. Further, the pantry car on the Venad Express has been replaced with a passenger coach.

The DRM noted that while the Venad Express currently operates at full capacity with 22 coaches, adding another coach would result in the train exceeding the platform length. However, efforts are underway to find a solution to this issue, informed the MP.

Recently, a collective of train commuters, operating under the banner of Friends of Rails, approached the Kottayam MP seeking his intervention to address the growing travel issues on the Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam stretch. Morning trains on this route have become so overcrowded that incidents of women fainting on board are being reported frequently.

Additional complaints have been raised regarding the Palaruvi Express being held up for around 30 minutes at Mulanthuruthy each morning to allow the Vande Bharat Express to pass. Women commuters have also voiced frustration over the limited capacity in the ladies’ coach on several trains, with up to five times the number of passengers forced to squeeze into the space.