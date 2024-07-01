ADVERTISEMENT

DRM office march and dharna on Tuesday

Published - July 01, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU)-All India Railway Federation (AIRF) will take out a march and stage a dharna in front of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Tuesday, raising various demands, including the scrapping of public sector privatisation by the Union government. The move is also against the privatisation attempts in the India’s rail network and the move by the Railways to appoint contract workers, including ex-servicemen, at railway gates. S. Gopikrishna, divisional secretary, SRMU, will inaugurate the march and dharna.

