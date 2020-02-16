Driving tests, vehicle checking to go digital

With the introduction of Computerised Driver Testing Track (CDTT) and Computerised Vehicle Testing Station (CVTS) by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), driving tests and vehicle checking will go digital in two centres in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

UL Technology Solutions (ULTS), a subsidiary of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), has set up fully computerised centres at Kanjirangad near Taliparamba in Kannur and Bela in Kasaragod.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran inaugurated the centres recently.

At a CDTT, instead of an individual invigilator, all procecess, right from registration, will be done using cameras and computers. Opposite to the track, there is a two-storey office of the MVD. On the first floor of the office, computers have been set up to display the movements of vehicles.

Token system and queue management will reduce the time taken for test procedures, which in turn, will help conduct more tests. Currently, one official handles 60 tests. Once the system is in place, it will not need a human presence, and nearly 200 tests can be held. The fully automated system also reduces the chances for errors.

At CVTS, a hi-tech 45-m long centre can check three-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles together. The first lane is exclusively for heavy vehicles and the next lane is for three and four-wheelers.

The driver will be allotted time through online registration.

The registration desk at the office will display complete data of a vehicle, and allot it time for testing. Vehicle tests using CVTS can be completed in three minutes while it is done in fully automatic mode.

The semi-automatic mode will take five minutes. On an average, 25 to 30 LMVs can be tested in an hour, whereas 15 to 20 heavy vehicles can be tested in the same duration. Once the testing is over, fitness certificates will be provided to vehicles.