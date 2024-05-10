Driving tests disrupted at many places in Kerala despite police protection

Despite the efforts of the Motor Vehicles Department to resume driving tests in the revised format from Friday with police protection, the same were disrupted at many places with driving school owners continuing protests.

However, tests were conducted at some places, although the number of participants was low compared to the number of slots issued for the day.

In Thiruvananthapuram, driving tests were not held anywhere due to protests by the driving school owners, while officials could hold tests at places such as Chadyamangalam in Kollam.

Protesters blocked entry to the venue at Muttathra in Thiruvananthapuram by lying on the ground. In Thrissur, protesters dug a grave on the test ground at Athani as a mark of protest. In Ernakulam, applicants did not turn up at most of the venues.

At Thamarassery in Kozhikode, protesters made porridge at the test venue. Meanwhile, MVD officials said they would continue to issue slots for applicants as usual and hold the tests for those who turned up.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar had directed the MVD officials to hold tests at available test grounds, including those of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, schools, and private properties, as part of restarting the tests from Friday.