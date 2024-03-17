Driving test reforms put in abeyance, says driving school workers union

March 17, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The revamp suggested by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar in connection with the driving tests in the State from May 1 has been put on hold by the Chief Minister, said office-bearers of the All Kerala Driving School Workers Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). In a meeting with the Chief Minister, the union leaders had expressed their concerns about switching to the new mode as suggested by the Transport Minister.

The CM has then reportedly assured them that the concerns they raised would be discussed and any reforms would be implemented after due consultation with various stakeholders. Their concerns would be discussed after the parliament elections, and the reforms suggested for the driving tests would be kept in abeyance until the election, the CM assured them.

As part of raising driving test standards in the State, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has revised test procedures for driving licence for various categories of vehicles. The ground test (Part-1) of the driving test in the LMV category is suggested to include angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient test, which should be conducted on separate tracks. The ground for the test has to be arranged by the driving school authorities. Further, the number of applicants to take the driving test with a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and an AMVI per day was also suggested to be restricted to 30 from the current 60.