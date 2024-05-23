Driving test norms revised in Kerala

The State government has issued a fresh order revising the norms for driving licence tests. This follows the negotiated settlement with driving school owners who had launched an agitation over the revised norms issued by the government earlier.

According to the new norms, vehicles up to 18 years of age can be used for the test. The number of tests that should be conducted daily has been fixed at 40 for offices with one Motor Vehicle Inspector and 80 for offices with two inspectors. The quota will follow a fixed ratio with 25 new applicants, 10 retest applicants and five for those migrating to other countries or expatriates on leave.

Current system to continue

The current system of conducting road test after the ground test will continue. Inspectors will have to ascertain that the applicants are aware of the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Driving schools will have to prepare a new design for the driving test in accordance with the specifications in the Motor Vehicles Act and submit it to the Transport Commissioner within a month. They will also have to ensure the services of a qualified driving instructor who has to be present during the driving test for applicants.

The current system of using vehicles with dual clutch and brake for the driving licence test can be continued.

Install cameras

The order says the Transport Commissioner would take steps to identify land in possession of the Revenue or Local Self-Governments departments or Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to conduct driving tests. The Motor Vehicle department will initiate measures to install cameras in vehicles used for driving tests, test grounds and RTO/ sub RTO offices.

Separate lists will be prepared for applicants who have cleared the learners driving licence and those whose learners licence is expiring. Offices with heavy backlog of applications will deploy officials from the enforcement wing to process the pending files.

The order says applicants for driving licence should be allowed to learn driving and appear for the driving test in their own vehicle. Fitness test for vehicles should be held two days every week.