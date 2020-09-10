Driving schools to reopen on Sept. 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 September 2020 20:41 IST

MVD announces guidelines for conducting driving tests

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has come up with guidelines for commencing driving test for various classes of motorists and for the functioning of the driving schools in the State from September 14.

Only those who have taken learners licence before the lockdown commenced or those who have failed once will be allowed to appear in the driving test from September 14 to October 15 to clear the backlog.

The Regional Transport Officers have been asked to ensure that only 50% of the test held before the lockdown is carried out in the initial phase. The existing online examination for issuing learners licence for motorists will continue.

The norms

Those coming from containment zones will not be allowed to appear for the driving test. Those appearing for the driving test will have to give declaration from local body and health authorities that they do not have fever and cough, not coming from a home that have quarantined persons and was not on quarantine for the last 14 days.

No one appearing for the test will be allowed to come to the test ground with escorts from family or friends. Physical distancing norms will have to be followed and officials will have to wear face shield, mask and gloves. Only the candidate and the MVI will be allowed in the vehicle during the time of test. Those appearing for the test will have to carry sanitizer and will have to use it before and after test and will have to wear masks and gloves.

For instructors

In the case of driving schools, the instructor will have to use face shield, gloves and mask while teaching. The instructors should not hail from a containment zone or from a family where persons are home quarantined by the health authorities.

Physical distancing norms will have to be followed and the instructors and motorists will have to use sanitiser before driving and after driving. Time slots will have to be given to the learners and only one learner will be allowed in the vehicle at a time.

The vehicle being used for teaching should be disinfected daily and subjected to water service. Air condition should not be used in the vehicle and glass panes should be kept open. The instructor will have to disinfect the steering wheel, gear lever, seat belt, handle, meter, switches, door handles before allowing the next learner.

The Motor Vehicles Inspectors and the Joint Regional Transport Officers had been asked to ensure that the SOPS and guidelines issued by the government are followed in the grounds where the driving test is held and by the driving schools.