Driving habits of Kerala police personnel under lens

Stung by the rise in incidents of police personnel indulging in road safety violations with a sort of impunity, the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) and the State Police are planning to study the driving habits of police drivers to bring in discipline and rein in errant cops. Speaking to The Hindu, a senior bureaucrat said the State has engaged a researcher to study the driving habits of police drivers. They all had to download an app, and the same will give feedback as to how safe their driving is. The analysis is in progress, said the source.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), S. Sreejith, recently instructed police unit chiefs in the State to make the errant police personnel pay fine for their traffic violations. Considering the rise in number of e-challans received in police headquarters, the law keepers appear to turning into lawbreakers. According to the letter written by the ADGP, red light jumping and riding vehicles without seat belts and helmets are the main offences committed by police officers in the State.

The police had earlier instructed that the lawbreakers should pay the fine for the traffic offences. However, the issue remained unaddressed, with police personnel refusing to toe the line. The letter also asked the unit chiefs to provide a list of traffic offences committed by the police to the headquarters by the 5th of every month. They had also been directed to compile and submit a list of traffic rule violations committed by the police to date in 10 days.

According to a senior MVD officer, the cops in uniform feel empowered to violate traffic rules with official vehicles with absolute impunity, setting a bad precedent and example for citizens. However, with private vehicles, the sense of impunity is relatively less. Also, various departments with stickers/nameplates are violating traffic norms. There is an urgent need to sensitise officials and drivers concerned in different departments, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.