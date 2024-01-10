GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drivers to be ensured basic facilities in hotels

January 10, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

 The government has promised to ensure basic amenities for drivers in hotels, resorts and homestays.

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas, who chaired a meeting of taxi and autorickshaw unions and travel and tour operators’ associations here on Wednesday, said hotels, resorts and homestays must ensure that basic facilities are provided to drivers coming with guests.

“We can’t ignore the immense contributions of workers including drivers in the tourism sector,” the Minister said.. He suggested that two rooms be set apart for drivers at these properties. Drivers, who are the brand ambassadors of Kerala Tourism, face various problems, which need to be addressed, he said.

Mr.Riyas said the Department of Tourism was planning to host zonal-wise awareness campaigns and orientation programmes for drivers, besides issuing specific ID cards for them to facilitate their stay at tourism destinations.

The government would explore the possibility of including a clause in the hotel classification norms to ensure basic facilities for drivers in hotels and homestays including rooms, washrooms and toilets, the Minister said.

“Creating an app on roads is also under consideration for drivers to make their trips hassle-free. Besides, there are plans to set up comfort stations at 153 government rest houses across the State,” he added.   

Tourism Secretary Biju. K said ensuring basic facilities for drivers at hotels, resorts and homestays was a necessity and it should be implemented at the earliest.

Tourism Additional Director (General) S. Premkrishnan was also present.

Representatives of Kerala State Tourist Package Drivers and Workers Union, Kerala Travel Mart Society, Kerala Taxi and Auto-rickshaw Union, and travel and tour operators attended the meeting. 

Following the meeting, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation announced that it would provide free accommodation facility for drivers accompanying guests to premium KTDC properties.

