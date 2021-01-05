Driver’s negligence caused Kasaragod accident, says RTO

The bus accident at Panathur in Kasaragod that claimed seven lives and left several others injured might have been caused by the driver’s negligence and his lack of experience.
Regional Transport Officer (Kasaragod) A.K. Radhakrishnan said preliminary investigation had revealed that the vehicle had no mechanical problems. Its tyres were in good condition and brakes were intact.
However, the driver seems to have driven down the slope in top gear, when it was supposed to be brought to a lower gear, he added.
Meanwhile, the bus, which turned turtle, could not be removed from the spot using the cranes on Monday. Following the rains overnight, the vehicle, which got stuck further in the earth, may need the support of an earthmover to be shifted from the spot.
Further investigation is on, and a report will be submitted, Mr. Radhakrishnan added.
Seven persons, including two children, were killed in the accident. The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the District Hospital, Kanhangad.
