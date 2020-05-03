Driver tests positive for Sars-CoV-2 in Wayanad

After an interval of 32 days, Wayanad district registered a COVID-19 case, with a truck driver who returned from Chennai testing positive for Sars-CoV-2 on Saturday. He hails from Kurukkan Moola near Mananthavady.

The district administration in association with the Health Department had conducted random checking among truck drivers in the district recently. The patient had travelled to Chennai on April 18 and returned on April 26, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. He was home-quarantined immediately after the trip, and his sample was sent for tests on April 29, she added.

The patient has been shifted to the COVID -19 hospital at Mananthavady. Though his co-passenger’s sample was also tested, the result was negative, the Collector said.

Four COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district so far, of which three were discharged after recovery. As many as 790 persons are under observation.