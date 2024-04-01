Driver of Kerala High Court judge dies of injuries sustained in assault

April 01, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have initiated steps to invoke murder charges against four migrant workers who were arrested on charge of assaulting the driver of a Kerala High Court judge on the night of March 25.

Vinod, 45, of Mullassery Canal Road, who was reportedly brutally assaulted by the accused, succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital, where he was admitted since the gruesome incident. He was the driver of Justice Sathish Nainan.

Aswini Golkar, 27, and Kushal Gupta, 27, of Uttar Pradesh, Uthkarsh, 25, of Rajasthan, and Deepak, 26, of Haryana were the ones arrested. “They remain in judicial custody now after being arrested under attempt to murder. Now, we will invoke murder charges against them and complete the formalities after completing the inquest and post-mortem,” said senior Central police sources.

The dog at Vinod’s house reportedly barked at the accused when they were passing by the house. Angered by this, one of the accused reportedly hurled his footwear at the dog, sparking off a heated debate with the victim. Soon, the other accused joined, and the victim was allegedly restrained, smothered and brutally beaten up.