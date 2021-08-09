Driver of car that hit Rameez, accomplice of Arjun Ayanki, dies

Kannur

09 August 2021 16:03 IST

The driver of the car that caused the death of Rameez, an accomplice of Arjun Ayanki who is an accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case, has died.

The deceased has been identified as P.V. Ashwin, 42, a native of Talap in Kannur.

Ashwin was admitted to the AKG Hospital on Sunday after he vomited blood. He was declared dead on Monday morning. Ashwin was reportedly alcoholic and doctors suspect that overdrinking might have caused internal bleeding in him.

Rameez had been questioned by the police in connection with the gold smuggling case. He died just before appearing at the Kochi Customs office in connection with the investigation.