Driver killed as rock falls on truck at quarry

The driver of a truck was killed after a huge piece of rock fell on his vehicle at a granite quarry at Kadachikkunnu near Padivayal in the district on Friday.

According to the Meppadi police, who have registered a case, the driver was identified as Silvastan, who was a resident of Pilakkavu near Mananthavady.

The quarry unit had obtained a permit recently for granite mining, G. Rajkumar, Circle Inspector of Police, Meppadi, told The Hindu. The incident occurred around 1.15 p.m. while workers were removing the top layer of soil for clearing the site. Silvastan was sitting inside the cabin of the vehicle parked at the site. A huge rock slipped down on the slope and fell on the vehicle crushing it, he said.

It took nearly four hours to remove the huge piece of rock from the top of the vehicle.

Though Silvastan was rushed to a private medical college hospital at Meppadi, doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Fire and Rescue officials, police and local people took part in the rescue operation.