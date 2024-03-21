ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed as courier van collides with KSRTC-Swift bus in Kerala’s Malappuram district

March 21, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Ten passengers of the bus were injured in accident which took place around 4.30 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The pick-up van and the KSRTC-Swift bus that collided at Edappal in Malappuram on March 21 morning, killing the van driver and injuring 10 bus passengers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The driver of a courier pick-up van was killed when the vehicle collided with a KSRTC-Swift bus on a flyover at Edappal in Malappuram district of Kerala on March 21 early morning. Ten passengers of the bus were injured in the accident which took place around 4.30 a.m.

The van driver, Rajendran, 50, from Palakkad, got trapped in the mangled cabin. It took nearly two hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extricate him with the help of local people. However, his life could not be saved.

Local people said the KSRTC bus, heading towards Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram, was speeding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals in the district. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US