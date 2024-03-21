Driver killed as courier van collides with KSRTC-Swift bus in Kerala’s Malappuram district

March 21, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The driver of a courier pick-up van was killed when the vehicle collided with a KSRTC-Swift bus on a flyover at Edappal in Malappuram district of Kerala on March 21 early morning. Ten passengers of the bus were injured in the accident which took place around 4.30 a.m.

The van driver, Rajendran, 50, from Palakkad, got trapped in the mangled cabin. It took nearly two hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extricate him with the help of local people. However, his life could not be saved.

Local people said the KSRTC bus, heading towards Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram, was speeding.

The injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals in the district. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.