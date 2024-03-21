GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver killed as courier van collides with KSRTC-Swift bus in Kerala’s Malappuram district

Ten passengers of the bus were injured in accident which took place around 4.30 a.m.

March 21, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The pick-up van and the KSRTC-Swift bus that collided at Edappal in Malappuram on March 21 morning, killing the van driver and injuring 10 bus passengers.

The pick-up van and the KSRTC-Swift bus that collided at Edappal in Malappuram on March 21 morning, killing the van driver and injuring 10 bus passengers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The driver of a courier pick-up van was killed when the vehicle collided with a KSRTC-Swift bus on a flyover at Edappal in Malappuram district of Kerala on March 21 early morning. Ten passengers of the bus were injured in the accident which took place around 4.30 a.m.

The van driver, Rajendran, 50, from Palakkad, got trapped in the mangled cabin. It took nearly two hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extricate him with the help of local people. However, his life could not be saved.

Local people said the KSRTC bus, heading towards Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram, was speeding.

The injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals in the district. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

Related Topics

Kerala / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.