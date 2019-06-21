Driver of Kallada Travels bus held on charge of molesting T.N. passenger

The Thenhipalam police here on Thursday arrested a reserve driver of a Kallada Travels bus on the charge of molesting a 24-year-old passenger from Tamil Nadu.

Johnson Joseph, the suspect, was caught by fellow passengers, who handed him over to the police.

The bus was bound for Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur. The incident reportedly took place around 1.30 a.m. at Kakkanchery in Malappuram district.

Following the woman’s protest, fellow passengers intervened and called the police. Though there was purportedly some resistance on the part of the bus crew to stop the journey, they were compelled to respond to the passengers’ call.

Some of the passengers also smashed a windshield of the bus during arguments. Later, the police impounded the vehicle on the woman’s complaint and she was allowed to resume her journey on another bus.

The police said the woman was sexually harassed by the man while she was sleeping. The suspect is a native of Puthuppally in Kottayam district.

The man was charged under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said he would be produced before the Parappanangadi judicial first class magistrate court .

The State Women's Commission has also registered a case and opened an investigation on its own. Chairperson M.C. Josephine said she had summoned the owner for a hearing next week.