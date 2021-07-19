Driver dead, 15 passengers injured in bus accident

The driver of a bus belonging to the Karnataka State Road Corporation died and 15 passengers were injured when the vehicle went out of control and hit a tree on the Makoottam road, which connects Kerala and Karnataka.

The AC sleeper coach, which was coming from Bengaluru to Kannur, met with the accident at Methiyadipara around 4.30 a.m. after the driver lost visibility in heavy rain and thick fog. The doors got jammed in the impact of the accident.

The front side of the bus was completely destroyed. The driver was stuck between the tree and the bus following the crash while 15 injured passengers were shifted to various hospitals in Iritty and Virajpettai. Many of the passengers were travelling to celebrate Eid.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Iritty carried out the rescue activities.