A bus driver collapsed and died while behind the wheel at Uruvachal in Kannur on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Dinesh of Taliparamba.

The incident occurred while the bus was transporting Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from the Kannur airport. Though the bus veered off the road, no passenger was injured.

The cause of Dinesh’s death is being investigated.

