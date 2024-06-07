GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Driver charred to death as running car catches fire in Kozhikode

Published - June 07, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man was charred to death when the car he was driving caught fire near Konad beach in Kozhikode city on Friday. The deceased was identified as P. Mohandas, a retired driver of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The accident took place around 12.30 p.m. The Kakkodi native was on his way from Kozhikode beach to Vengali. Though a group of local people and fishermen tried to rescue him by opening the door of the car, he was reportedly trapped in the seat with the seat belt on.

Fire and Rescue officials said the car was engulfed in fire at the time of their arrival. The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit. There were no other passengers in the vehicle, they added.

Eyewitnesses said a motorist who spotted the fire asked the driver to stop the car. The fire spread uncontrollably after the car was stopped along the road. It took several hours to identify the deceased. After inquest, the body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for post-mortem.  

