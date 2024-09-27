Driven by opposition to ideology, even media resorting to fakery, says CM

The message ‘not to argue and win but to know and inform’ of the all-religion meeting organised under the leadership of Narayana Guru more than a century ago at Aluva holds even more relevance today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a seminar organised by EMS Padana Gaveshana Kendram to mark the centenary of the all-religion meet at the Adwaidashramam.

“When arguing and winning become the goal, facts go for a toss. Untruth and deceit get upper hand. Many people will be misunderstood. However, if the attempt is to know and inform, then truth will prevail. This holds true not just for religions but for movements and even organisations,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The message of the all-religion meeting should reach society at a more perceptive level at a time when even media driven by opposition to certain ideologies are engaged in fakery. Mr. Vijayan said the government would support all efforts to take the message of the all-religion meet to every nook and corner of the State.

Mr. Vijayan said efforts were under way in the country to revive and bring back many things discarded more than a century ago. Even religion is being made the criteria for bestowing citizenship. Criminal laws are being made targeting a particular community alone. Minorities and Dalits are facing unprecedented attacks, the Chief Minister said.

“We are witnessing humanity being smothered by capitalism. Labour laws are being amended to facilitate unchecked exploitation of employees by employers leaving even youngsters dead. Even some governments are justifying the exploitation of workers, Mr. Vijayan said in an oblique reference to the Congress-led government in Karnataka. The all-religion meet pointing out the danger of exploiting the workforce remains relevant in this context, he said.

EMS Padana Gaveshana Kendram chairman C.N. Mohanan presided over the function.