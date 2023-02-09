Drive to track fugitives in old cases

February 09, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

As a follow-up drive after ‘Operation Aag’, which was launched to track goons, an intensive check is under way in the district to nab fugitives who have been at large for several years. Technical support from the Kerala Police Cyberdome and district-level cyber cells is expected to help the local police make headway in the new task.

Police sources said many of the fugitives were living an underground life in distant locations with different names and unidentifiable makeovers. The task is to identify such individuals at the earliest, they said.

All Station House officers have been asked to keep an eye on such cases and submit a monthly review report to the higher-ups. District-level review meetings are also under consideration to discuss the progress of the probe. The cooperation of plainclothesmen, crime squads, and the city special action group will be sought to track such cases.

“We have already traced a man named Mohammed Salal who had been evading police for over 33 years. The Eranhipalam native who was involved in a series of theft cases was tracked down from a rented house in Kannur district,” said an officer at the Nadakkavu police station. He added that Mohammed was nabbed after examining a number of suspected telephone calls he had made to contact his relatives in Kozhikode.

As part of preparations ahead of Operation Aag, the police had collected details of all absconding criminals under each police station limit. It had specifically collected a list of people who had either jumped bail or fled from the district on learning about police investigation. The names of those who had fled to various foreign countries had also been gathered separately for action.

“There is also a special police squad in action to monitor people who maintain contact with frequent offenders, goons, and criminals in the city. More arrests are likely with the completion of the ongoing investigations,” said a senior police officer attached to the Crime Squad. He added that efforts were on to track maximum number of escapees involved in various sexual assault cases.

