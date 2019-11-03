Drive to rid Vembanad Lake of plastics

Collect 100 plastic bottles and win a relaxing houseboat cruise on the backwaters of Alappuzha. Sounds enticing, right?

It is not a marketing strategy but yet another initiative launched by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s (PCB) Alappuzha unit in association with houseboat owners, the Responsible Tourism Mission and various other agencies to rid Vembanad Lake, a designated Ramsar site and one of the most polluted waterbodies in the world, of plastic waste.

The campaign, part of the ‘Clean Pallathuruthy Save Vembanad project’, is aimed at roping in members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in colleges in the district to minimise the plastic pollution in the lake.

“Pollution, especially the one caused by plastic waste, has become a major threat to the Vembanad lake ecosystem and to the entire biodiversity. Our project is intended at making Pallathuruthy area, a hub for houseboats, waste-free and thus creating a pollution-free Vembanad lake. As part of the initiative, 150 volunteers, including students and teachers from various arts and sciences colleges, conducted a plastic collection drive on the banks and surrounding areas of the lake on November 1,” said Biju B., Environmental Engineer, PCB.

“Students will take the waste to the respective colleges. The collected plastic will then be sent to recycling units. As a token of appreciation, the students who collect 100 plastic bottles will be offered a houseboat trip in association with the houseboat federation. Student/teacher collectives will be rewarded with certificates and prizes based on the quantity of plastic waste they have collected. If the initiative turns out to be successful, we will integrate it with schools in the district in the next phase,” Mr. Biju added.