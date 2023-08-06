Drive to register migrant workers to begin in Kerala on Monday

August 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Labour department will on Monday launch an intensive drive to register all migrant workers arriving in Kerala under the department’s Athidhi portal. Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has issued instructions to ensure the registration of all the migrant workers in the State. Officials and volunteers from other departments can be deployed, if necessary, to complete the process in a timely manner, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said that the setting up of registration desks at railway stations would be considered. The workers could register themselves or the contractors or employers could register the workers under them. The registration is done through the portal athidhi.lc.kerala.gov.in using the worker’s mobile number. Instructions are available in local languages on the portal. The process is completed after the enrolling officer verifies the personal details provided and allocates a unique ID to the worker.

Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian said that the department was aiming at collecting accurate information of guest workers and ensuring their social security. The unique ID would be made mandatory for all benefits, including the Awaaz insurance scheme.

