Drive to promote cultivation of exotic fruits

KALPETTA

14 January 2021 00:14 IST

The Agriculture department is gearing up to tap the potential of exotic fruit varieties in Wayanad district.

“As the temperate climate and fertile soil in the hill district are quite suitable for the growth and fruit production of the exotic fruit plants, the cultivation will help to provide a sustainable income to the farmers,” Principal Agriculture Officer Sajimon K. Varghese said. The department would spend ₹2 crore for the project and 10 exotic fruit plants including rambutan, avocado, mangosteen, pulasan and litchi fruit plants would be cultivated under the project, Mr. Sajimon said. A sum of ₹10,600 per acre would be provided as subsidy to each farmer, he said. The department planned to utilise 1,750 acre for the cultivation this year, he said. Farmers can procure high quality planting materials from approved nurseries in the State, he said.

