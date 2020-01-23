Drive to make key roads garbage-free

Aimed at making major roads in the districts garbage-free, the Kottayam district administration will take up a massive clean-up drive on January 25.

According to officials the drive is being initiated in association with various departments and local bodies in the district. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena, National Service Scheme and other voluntary organisations will take part in the mission.

Waste collection

The biodegradable waste to be collected during the drive will be disposed of at select locations and plastic wastes will be handed over for recycling after segregation by the local bodies concerned.

Stern action, including imposition of fines, will be initiated against those found dumping waste on road and in waterbodies.

The district administration has engaged three agencies — Clean Kerala Company, Scrap Merchants Association and Ex-service Men Environmental Services — to clear the nondegradable waste to be collected from the streets.

An action plan designating separate areas of operation for each of these agencies has been formulated.

Meanwhile, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has directed the local bodies to explore the possibility of establishing wayside toilet complexes at select locations.