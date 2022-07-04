Drive to issue title deeds in high ranges, tribal areas

Complex land issues of tribes will be taken up in next fiscal’s drive: Minister

The Revenue department will undertake a special mission for issuing title deeds to high range communities and tribal communities in the current fiscal, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan informed the Assembly on Monday.

Mr. Rajan, in his reply to the debate on the demands for grants, said a special drive by departmental teams would be carried out next year for sorting out complex land issues related to tribal communities. In the first year of the present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, the Revenue department distributed 54,535 title deeds against a target of 27,000. In all, 1.77 lakh title deeds were distributed in the State by the previous LDF government.

Centre of excellence

The Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) under the department will be upgraded as a centre of excellence offering MBA courses in river, disaster, and land management. A national-level House Park will be established in Thiruvananthapuram which will have on display around 40 models of houses. The park will offer the public an array of designs from across the country to choose from when constructing homes, Mr. Rajan said. Steps will be taken to issue e-pattayams (electronic title deeds) and bring existing title deeds also into the list of e-pattayams.

Revenue e-literacy drive

The Revenue department will conduct a 'Revenue e-literacy campaign' this year in a bid to raise awareness about land revenue-related matters among the people, Mr. Rajan said. The campaign will also seek to raise literacy about the services offered by the department and procedures for availing them, he said.