Drive to include Maths in Nobel Prize

October 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A novel campaign, #Nobel4Maths, was launched here recently on the 190th birth anniversary of Alfred Nobel to press for inclusion of Mathematics in the Nobel Prize. The Million Signature and Hashtag campaign by the ‘Nobel for Maths International Campaign Brigade’ kicked off on Saturday.

The brigade is on a mission to see that Mathematics gets due recognition even though the first Nobel Prize was awarded 122 years ago in 1901. Former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan launched the campaign. Mathematics, the organisers said, had been neglected by the Nobel Foundation when its significance had only gone up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.