Drive to include Maths in Nobel Prize

October 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A novel campaign, #Nobel4Maths, was launched here recently on the 190th birth anniversary of Alfred Nobel to press for inclusion of Mathematics in the Nobel Prize. The Million Signature and Hashtag campaign by the ‘Nobel for Maths International Campaign Brigade’ kicked off on Saturday.

The brigade is on a mission to see that Mathematics gets due recognition even though the first Nobel Prize was awarded 122 years ago in 1901. Former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan launched the campaign. Mathematics, the organisers said, had been neglected by the Nobel Foundation when its significance had only gone up.