Drive to evict street hawkers in Kottayam

The Kottayam district administration will soon launch a drive to evict street hawkers, who have occupied portions of the arterial roads including the National Highway.

The decision follows a complaint to this effect, raised by Suresh Kurup, MLA, during a meeting of the District development Council here the other day.

According to him, the road leading to the Government Medical College in Kottayam continues to be under the grip of wayside eateries who have occupied every nook and corner of the path.

Besides the legislator, District panchayat president Sebastain Kulathungal also demanded a drive to remove unauthorised structures put up by these shopkeepers.

Apart from constricting road space for vehicles, even pedestrians find it difficult to make their way through the busy road during the peak hours, he pointed out.

Acting on the complaint, Collector P.K.Sudheer Babu directed the Public Works Department and the Kerala State Transport Project officials to follow-up the complaint and initiate action .

Pipeline

Speaking on the occasion, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA called for action to expedite the laying of pipeline between the Balarama and Manipuzha junctions, besides restoration of the signal lights at the Manipuzha junction and installation of direction boards at Chanthakavala junction.

Ponkunnam MLA, N. Jayaraj, called for immediate action to settle the dispute for taking over the 1.9 km forest land required for construction of the Ponkunnam-Punalur Road.

The meeting also reviewed progress of the construction of a mini-civil station at Kodungoor.