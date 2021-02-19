Drive to ensure 100% immunisation in Kollam

KOLLAM

19 February 2021 19:26 IST

List of infants, expectant mothers who missed vaccination prepared

Intensified Mission Indradhanush, a programme to ensure 100% immunisation of children and pregnant women, has started in the district.

The project aims at reclaiming the immunisation coverage post the spread of COVID-19. A list of infants and expectant mothers who have not taken vaccination was prepared after conducting a survey in all local self-government institutions. Special camps will be conducted in the district for them and the first phase of the immunisation will start on February 22. As per the action plan, vaccine administration will be completed in 15 days.

Focus

The vaccination drive will focus on those who have missed immunisation sessions, children of persons who are apprehensive of vaccination, those residing in areas with connectivity issues, places that reported outbreaks that can be prevented by vaccines, and settlements of migrant labourers and tribal people. The second phase of the drive will begin on March 22 and within the next 15 working days, the rest will be vaccinated. At present the district has 161 children and nine pregnant women who are not vaccinated and the Health Department has instructed all to cooperate with the authorities.

