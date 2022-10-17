Drive to create health awareness in Attappady hamlets through videos in tribal language

A session in progress during a two-day camp organised by the Thambu at Attappady. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thambu, a tribal collective in Attappady, has embarked on an initiative to create health awareness among the tribespeople through videos in their languages.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is supporting the Thambu in its latest campaign.

As many as 50 short films in different tribal launguages will be created as part of the initiative. Tribal volunteers are being taught the techniques of video production.

As many as 40 youngsters from Irula, Muduga and Kurumba communities attended a two-day camp organised by the Thambu at Mattathukadu Aadi, Attappady. The camp not only discussed ways of improving the health of the tribespeople, but also offered training in video production to the members.

Rajendra Prasad, president of the Thambu, inaugurated the camp. He underscored the importance of exploiting the potential of the visual media to reach out effectively to the tribespeople with health-care messages.

Experts in story writing, script writing, directing, editing, music composing and lyrics writing, and art designing offered classes in respective areas.

The participants scripted and directed a short movie titled Attappady Makka on the theme of Namathu Aarogyam. Sathish Paloor, Suresh Bhoothivazhi, Udayakumar, Ramesh K.N., Vinod Oothukkuzhi, Pavitra, Revathi and Lakshmi acted in the short film. Panali Gottiyarkandi provided music score.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad said that 50 short films would be released in two months with the intention of creating better health awareness among the tribespeople. Youngsters from different hamlets belonging to Muduga, Irula and Kurumba communities will take part in the production.

He said that they would reach out to minimum 100 hamlets with the videos in their own languages.

K.A. Ramu, V.N. Shanish, and UNICEF representative Manesh M. supervised the camp. Sharat Babu Thachampara, Usman and Gopalakrishnan Kavundikkal led the classes.