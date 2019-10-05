Drive to collect plastic bottles launched

The Haritha Keralam Mission here has launched a project to make Kasaragod a plastic bottle-free district. The Kasaragod Unique Programme for Plastic Bottle Free Yajna aims to create awareness among youngsters about the impact of plastic on environment and health, mission officials said. The project was launched at Durga Higher Secondary School at Kanhangad on Gandhi Jayanthi day. Around 15,000 plastic bottles were collected by students on the occasion. Proceeds of the sale of bottles will be utilised for constructive purposes.