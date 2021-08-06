Drive to check COVID spread in Thrissur

Thrissur

06 August 2021 23:27 IST

Special officer directs police to curb crowding at functions

As part of intensifying measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district, a joint drive by sectoral magistrates, rapid response teams and the police will be held in the district.

A meeting convened by COVID-19 special officer A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish on Friday took decision in this regard. The special officer gave instructions to the rural and city police to bring stringent measures to control crowds at functions, including weddings. Steps should be taken to sanitise the markets in the district.

Screening tests on the coastal belt would be increased. He gave instructions to the District Medical Officer and other officials concerned to improve the facilities at the domiciliary care centres on the coastal belt. An emergency meeting of health workers, traders, police, and office-bearers of the 13 panchayats and municipalities of the coastal belt was convened by the COVID Special Officer to discuss strategies to bring down the test positivity rate at the coastal areas.

“The coming two weeks are critical. People have to be careful against the spread of the pandemic,” the meeting observed.

Meanwhile, various traders’ organisations expressed their willingness to cooperate with the guidelines of the government to check crowds at business establishments. However, they raised apprehensions about conditions such as RT-PCR-negative certificates and vaccination certificates for allowing entry to shops.

2,167 cases

The district reported 2,167 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. In all, 2,584 patients recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate on Friday was 14.54%.