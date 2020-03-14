Drive planned to disinfect potable water sources

The Department of Animal Husbandry has decided to carry out a special drive to disinfect wells and other water sources in areas where birds were culled in large numbers following confirmation of bird flu.

Hundreds of wells and potable water sources in Kodiyathur and Vengeri villages will be covered under the drive taken up with the support of local bodies and Health Department squads.

At a district-level meeting held here on Friday, task force members reviewed preventive measures taken in the affected areas. Though Minister for Forest and Animal Husbandry K. Raju was expected to chair the meeting, he could not turn up following an emergency meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

At the review meeting, it was also decided to put in place a close surveillance mechanism in areas where migratory birds frequent. It will be done with the support of the Forest Department.

A few vulnerable spots in Kozhikode and nearby districts have already been identified for surveillance measures.

Meanwhile, the collection of samples from suspected areas will continue in Kozhikode district.

The rapid response team constituted for the purpose will continue its sample collection activities. All official helplines will be functional to instantly respond to public complaints and grievances.

Animal Husbandry Department officials said as many as 7,427 birds were culled in the affected regions in Kozhikode district as part of preventive measures against bird flu.

They also called upon the public to cooperate with the upcoming cleaning drive.