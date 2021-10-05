Kerala

Drive for vaccination of tribespeople

The Wayanad district administration, in association with the Health and Tribal Development department, has launched a taluk level tribal vaccination drive to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among tribespersons in the district.

Mananthavady taluk

Mananthavady Municipal Chairperson C.K. Ratnavally inaugurated the drive at Valliyurkavu near Mananthavady on Tuesday. The drive was conducted at nine centres on the day. It will continue in 10 centres in the Mananthavady taluk on Wednesday.

The programme will be held in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta taluks on October 7 and 8 and October 11 and 12 respectively.


