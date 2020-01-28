Drive conducted at school

Kerala

My School, Tirur, conducted an awareness programme on coronavirus to its children on Monday. Science teachers explained the WHO standard recommendations to reduce the risk of virus transmission. They also explained the importance of keeping viruses at bay.

