Drive against wetland conversion

22 August 2021 22:51 IST

Special squads formed in Kollam

The district administration has adopted stringent measures to prevent wetland conversion during Onam season.

“Those who try to fill or level wetlands or paddy fields taking advantage of the festival days will have to face legal action. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by the Revenue Minister,” said Kollam Collector B.Abdul Nasar.

A district level control room is functioning to monitor illegal land filling and mineral sand mining. Public can directly report all related incidents to the control room and a taluk-level facility too will be functional.

Officials in charge of the control room will be available 24x7 and immediate action will be taken against violations. Special district and taluk level squads have been deployed for inspections and Kollam Sub Collector Chethan Kumar Meena and deputy collectors are in charge of the squads. “Ignoring such incidents will be considered as a serious lapse of duty and action will be initiated against those taking a favourable stand,” said the Collector.

He has instructed officials concerned to go ahead with legal proceedings after taking the pictures of wetland filling cases.

The authorities have also set up a system to ensure that the squads are functioning efficiently.