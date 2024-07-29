Drive against plastic waste

Volunteers of the Paryavaran Samrakshana Samithi, Thiruvananthapuram, have held an outreach programme at Kanhirampara to sensitise citizens on the need to conserve nature and reduce plastic waste.

They have planted a banyan sapling in front of the Kavalloor temple and distributed cloth carry bags to households. Saplings of fruit trees were also planted as part of the campaign.

The volunteers, led by D. Radhakrishnan, M.S. Giri, Suresh and district coordinator S. Rajan, have also distributed leaflets on environmental conservation.

