GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drive against plastic waste

Published - July 29, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Children take part in a tree planting drive organised by the Paryavaran Samrakshana Samithi at Kanhirampara in Thiruvananthapuram

Children take part in a tree planting drive organised by the Paryavaran Samrakshana Samithi at Kanhirampara in Thiruvananthapuram

Volunteers of the Paryavaran Samrakshana Samithi, Thiruvananthapuram, have held an outreach programme at Kanhirampara to sensitise citizens on the need to conserve nature and reduce plastic waste.

They have planted a banyan sapling in front of the Kavalloor temple and distributed cloth carry bags to households. Saplings of fruit trees were also planted as part of the campaign.

The volunteers, led by D. Radhakrishnan, M.S. Giri, Suresh and district coordinator S. Rajan, have also distributed leaflets on environmental conservation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.