Drive against illegal houseboats begins

Five vessels seized so far for flouting norms

The Ports department, which launched a major drive earlier this week against houseboats flouting norms in Alappuzha, has so far seized five vessels.

The seized boats were shifted to a detention yard at Aryad. Of the five vessels, three were found operating without registration. While a houseboat was impounded for violating its area of operation, another one was seized for not displaying the registration number.

According to the Ports department, as many as 1,588 mechanically propelled boats, including houseboats, shikhara boats and speedboats, are registered with the Alappuzha Port Registry. However, the real numbers are manifold high.

In the case of houseboats alone, there are an estimated 1,500 vessels in the backwaters of Alappuzha. Around half of them operate without registration, licence and other mandatory certificates.

"This drive was long overdue. Lack of a facility to keep seized vessels had prevented the department from going after the illegal vessels. The issue has been resolved with the opening of the detention yard at Aryad. A large number of vessels operate without mandatory licence, registration, pollution certificate and insurance. Besides, several houseboats registered in others districts are plying in Alappuzha. It is a clear violation of the existing rules. Apart from seizing houseboats, the drive is also aimed at other mechanised boats flouting norms," said an official.

Though the department has seized around half-a-dozen vessels, allegations of drive losing steam due to "political pressure" have surfaced from various quarters.

"It is a welcome move by the Ports department. No houseboats other than those registered in Alappuzha should be allowed to operate here. Though the authorities seized a few boats in the initial days of the drive, the department seems to have taken its foot off the gas with no seizures in recent days," said Kevin Rozario, general secretary, All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Samithi.

Officials, however, said the drive would continue in the coming days. "Our aim is to bring all vessels, including houseboats, on board the licencing system. Among the boats seized, those without registration can apply for the same in other districts. At present no new houseboat registration is issued in Alappuzha due to a government ban. Those vessels having their registration and other mandatory certificates expired can apply for renewal with the Alappuzha Port Registry. Boats registered in other districts should leave Alappuzha," the official said.

The department has sought the assistance of the police and district administration to carry out the drive..