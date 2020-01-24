A day after a houseboat carrying tourists caught fire near Pathiramanal island, the authorities on Friday launched a drive against houseboats flouting norms.

As per the direction of District Police Chief K.M. Tomy, a police team conducted searches in houseboats. Officials said that a combined drive involving the police, Ports Department, Fire and Rescue Services Department and Tourism Department would be held on Saturday.

On Thursday, 16 people, including 13 tourists and three crew members, had a miraculous escape after the houseboat they were cruising caught fire.

Following the incident, the Ports Department, the licensing authority, launched a probe. Officials said the houseboat was found to be operating since 2013 without a registration and mandatory licence and clearances.

Alappuzha port officer Capt. Hari Achutha Warrier said they had recorded the statements of houseboat owner Sigimon C.P. and srank Ajeeesh M.M. “On Thursday, the houseboat operated without a driver. We have decided to cancel the licence of the srank. As the boat was operated without registration and licences, action will be taken against the owner. The action against the owner will be decided by the police,” Mr. Warrier said.

Six women, two babies, a four-year-old boy, and four men from Kannur set off from Kumarakom in a double-decker houseboat named Oceana around 11.30 a.m. When the boat reached Pathiramanal around 1.15 p.m., a blaze started in the kitchen and soon spread to other parts of the vessel.

According to officials, the boat caught fire in an area with sandbars. The passengers and the crew jumped onto a sandbar where the water level was 5 feet. This helped them save their lives.