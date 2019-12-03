Drive against drug abuse in Wayanad schools soon

The district panchayat, Excise Department, and the police have decided to jointly implement extensive programmes to eliminate intoxication from schools and their surrounding areas.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh said the anti-drug campaign, which is part of the Vimukthi Mission, aims to eliminate intoxication. Maintaining that the drug mafia was active in schools, he said stringent action would be taken against those pushing children into drugs.

He also said that cases could be filed under Sections 77 and 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which imposes a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment for selling or using intoxicating substances.

Excise Commissioner P.K. Suresh said “Chayakada”, a documentary produced by the department, would be screened at schools in the district to raise awareness about the ill-effects of intoxication. Minister of Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran will release the documentary on December 3 (Tuesday) at 9 a.m. at the Kannur Municipal School.

In addition, special assemblies will be held on December 4 at government, aided and unaided schools in the district to raise awareness.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the district-level implementation of liberation projects at 10 a.m. on December 5 at the Thalassery Town Hall.

As part of the campaign, programmes like Opana, Kolkali, Karate, Kalari, Nadanpattu, and magic show will be organised. A flash mob and bike rally will also be held on December 4. After December 15, Excise officials will conduct a campaign.

Clubs to be strengthened

Meanwhile, anti-alcohol clubs in schools will be strengthened. According to the Excise Commissioner, raids and patrol have been intensified to check the sale of alcoholic drinks to schoolchildren.

In addition, there are plans to educate workers from other States on the ill-effects of alcohol in their own languages. Besides, programmes like marathons, rallies, and human chains have been planned.