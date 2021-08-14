DRIP Phase II to cover 31 dams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 August 2021 19:11 IST

They come under Water Resources Department and KSEB

The rehabilitation of 16 dams under the Water Resources Department and 15 managed by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is being taken up in the second phase of the World Bank-assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase-II).

The Centre, various States, and World Bank had signed a $250 million project on August 5 to support the long-term dam safety initiative. Across India, the project covers around 120 dams across 10 States, including Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Works to the tune of ₹240 crore will be carried out on water resources dams in this phase. KSEB has cleared an allocation of ₹150 crore for Phase-II (₹90 crore) and Phase-III (₹60 crore).

The DRIP Phase II will cover the Malampuzha, Pothundi, Chulliyar, Meenakara, Kanjirapuzha, Malankara, Kallada, Peechi, Neyyar, Walayar, Kuttiadi, Karappuzha and Mangalam dams and the Pazhassi, Maniyar and Bhoothathankettu barrages.

Major works include strengthening of the concrete structure of the Kuttiadi dam and the renovation of the Karapuzha and Kanjirapuzha dams. Additionally, spill-over works from the DRIP Phase-I on the Neyyar, Kallada and Peechi dams also will be taken up.

The second phase covers 15 dams under six hydroelectric projects managed by KSEB. Work on seven dams under five hydel projects will be taken up in the third phase. Major initiatives planned under Phase-II included the grouting works on the Shiolayar dam and the strengthening of the Poringalkuthu dam, a KSEB official said.

Important measures planned in general under DRIP Phase-II included flood forecasting systems and integrated reservoir operations for building climate resilience, and the preparation and implementation of emergency action plans.